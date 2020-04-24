World coronavirus Dispatch: Graft Versus Host Disease Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global Graft Versus Host Disease market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Graft Versus Host Disease market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Graft Versus Host Disease market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Graft Versus Host Disease across various industries.

Summary

Graft versus host disease (GvHD) is a morbid disease and accounts for the highest cause of non-relapse mortality following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Mortality is caused by either extensive tissue damage or uncontrolled opportunistic infection due to the immunosuppressive properties of the current GvHD treatment. Drug-related toxicity issues also contribute significantly to morbidity and mortality in GvHD.

The GvHD market is expected to undergo significant change and growth over the next 10 years across the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM; US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) covered in this report. In this report, GlobalData analyses the current GvHD treatment and prophylaxis landscape and provides detailed insights into the market dynamics of this newly recognized disorder. This analysis also includes the evaluation of the commercial and clinical profiles of drugs in development for GvHD, and their sales projections within GvHD over the 20182028 forecast period.

Key Highlights

– Currently, the GvHD prophylaxis and treatment algorithm varies significantly among physicians and institutions, largely due to the current treatment options consisting of mostly off-label therapies.

– Over the forecast period GlobalData expects that treatment options for GvHD patients will become more consistent as pipeline products with significant clinical evidence are approved and launched for GvHD prophylaxis and treatment. – The launches of products with demonstrated efficacy will be a major driver of growth over the next 10 years, other drivers of growth during this period will include.

Key Questions Answered

– How will the GvHD prophylaxis and treatment landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 20182028?

– What GvHD prophylaxis agents and treatments are in clinical development?

– How do the clinical and commercial attributes of GvHD prophylaxis and treatment candidates in development compare with one another, and against treatment options?

– What are the remaining unmet needs in GvHD prevention and treatment?

– What drivers and barriers will affect GvHD sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?

Scope

– Overview of therapies used in GvHD prophylaxis in patients receiving allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplants, and treatments for acute, chronic and steroid-refractory GvHD.

– Topline GvHD prophylaxis and treatment market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include currently available treatments and prophylaxis products, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting GvHD sales in the 7MM.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global GvHD market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.

– Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

