According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Stem Cell therapyMarketto 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Treatment, Application, and End User.’ The global stem cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 5,129.66 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,534.55 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global stem cell therapymarketand the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global stem cell therapy market, based on the type, is segmented into adult stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cell, and other stem cells. Adult stem cell therapy is further segmented into hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, neuronal stem cells, and umbilical cord stem cells. The adult stem cellsegment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast perioddue to its effectiveness for the treatment of chronic conditions coupled with higher compatibility with immunity system. The end usersegment is segmented into academic and research institutes and hospitals & specialty clinics.

The stem cell therapy marketfor is expected to grow, owing to factors such Increasing awareness related to the stem cells therapy in effective disease management, growing demand for regenerative medicines, and growing cancer prevalence across the globe are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the stem cell therapy marketare Medipost, pharmicell Co., Ltd., HolostemTerapieAvanzate S.R.L., Mesoblast Ltd., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Biotime, Inc., RichSource, Caladrius, TiGenix NV (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), and GeneaBiocellsamong others.

The report segments global stem cell therapy market as follows:

Global Stem Cell TherapyMarket – ByType

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy

Other Stem Cell Therapy

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By Treatment

Allogeneic

Autologous

Global Stem Cell TherapyMarket – By Application

Musculoskeletal

Dermatology

Cardiology

Drug Discovery & Development

Other Applications

Global Stem Cell TherapyMarket – By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Stem Cell therapyMarket– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



