Contrast Media Agents Market is expected to reach US$ 6,860.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global contrast media agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global contrast media agents market was segmented by type, imaging modality, indication and route of administration. The type segment was classified as iodinated contrast media, gadolinium based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media. Based on the imaging modality the market is classified as X-Ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound. On the basis of indication the market is classified as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders. And based on the route of administration the market is divided into intravascular, oral and rectal.

Leading companies in this research are:

General Electric, Bayer AG, Bracco, Guerbet, Lanthus Medical Imaging Inc., nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Unijules Life Sciences Ltd., Magnus Health Management Pvt. Ltd, j. B Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Ltd and Jodas Expoim.

The market for contrast media agents is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, development of diagnostic imaging modalities, rising number of diagnostic tests performed, and increasing number of approvals for contrast agents are expected to accentuate the growth of the market. However, the factors such as rigorous regulations for radio-imaging agents and side effects associated with contrast media leading to adverse health conditions are likely to act as restraining factors for the contrast media agents market. Medical imaging has become essential to medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases have led to increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed across the globe. In 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomography (CT) exams. This represents nearly double the number of such exams performed in 2003. In 2014-15, the national rate for CT scans was 126 per 1,000 people. Rates ranged from highs of 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to lows of 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). Moreover, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests reported in England in the 12 months from February 2016 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017.

