Virus filtration market is segmented into product, application, and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into filtration systems, kits & reagents, services and others. The market based on the application is segmented into biologics, medical devices, water purification, and air purification. On the basis of end user, the global virus filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and academic research institutes.

The global virus filtration market is expected to reach US$ 5,555.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,139.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025.

Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher (Pall Corporation), General Electric, Lonza, Charles River, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Wuxi AppTec, and Clean Cells among others.

Virus filtration is a robust and effective virus clearance technology that is common unit operation in the manufacture of biologics. Some biological therapeutic products are produced using mammalian cell lines or human plasma. The risk of contamination with either known or unknown viruses in these products has been demonstrated; hence, regulatory agencies have mandated that manufacturers evaluate the risks of virus contamination and take necessary measures to mitigate these risks. Key factors driving the market are rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increasing investments in R&D and outsourcing activities are key drivers for the growth of the market. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the virus filtration market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutes, virus filtration product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, virus filtration service providers, distributors and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates virus filtration market dynamics effecting the virus filtration market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

