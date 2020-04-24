Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Healthcare Information Systems Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2023

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Healthcare Information Systems market. Hence, companies in the Healthcare Information Systems market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Healthcare Information Systems Market

The global Healthcare Information Systems market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Healthcare Information Systems market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Healthcare Information Systems market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., and Medidata Solutions, Inc. GE Healthcare, Agfa- Gevaert, Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.

The global healthcare information systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Application

Hospital Information Systems Electronic Health Record Electronic Medical Record Real-time Healthcare Patient Engagement Solutions Population Health management Others

Pharmacy Information systems Prescription Management Automated Dispensing Systems Inventory Management Others

Laboratory Information systems

Medical Imaging Information System Radiology Information systems Monitoring Analysis Software Picture Archiving & Communication Systems Others

Revenue Cycle Management

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centre

Academic and Research Institution

Others

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Deployment

Web-based

On Premise

Cloud-based

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Healthcare Information Systems market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Healthcare Information Systems market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

