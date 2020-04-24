Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Sun Care Products Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Sun Care Products Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Sun Care Products market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Sun Care Products market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sun Care Products Market Research Report: Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, Proctor & Gamble, Revlon, Unilever, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf, Avon Products, Clarins Group, Coty, Lotus Herbals, Amway, Edgewell Personal Care
Global Sun Care Products Market Segmentation by Product: Sun Protection Products, After-Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products
Global Sun Care Products Market Segmentation by Application: General People, Children and Pregnant Women
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Sun Care Products market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Sun Care Products market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Sun Care Products market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Sun Care Products market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Sun Care Products market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Sun Care Products market?
- How will the global Sun Care Products market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Sun Care Products market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sun Care Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Sun Care Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sun Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Sun Protection Products
1.4.3 After-Sun Products
1.4.4 Self-Tanning Products
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sun Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 General People
1.5.3 Children and Pregnant Women
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sun Care Products Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sun Care Products Industry
1.6.1.1 Sun Care Products Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Sun Care Products Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Sun Care Products Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sun Care Products Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sun Care Products Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Sun Care Products Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Sun Care Products Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Sun Care Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Sun Care Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Sun Care Products Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Sun Care Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Sun Care Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Sun Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Sun Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Sun Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Sun Care Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sun Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sun Care Products Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Sun Care Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Sun Care Products Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Sun Care Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sun Care Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sun Care Products Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sun Care Products Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Sun Care Products Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Sun Care Products Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Sun Care Products Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Sun Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Sun Care Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Sun Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Sun Care Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Sun Care Products Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Sun Care Products Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Sun Care Products Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Sun Care Products Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Sun Care Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Sun Care Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Sun Care Products by Country
6.1.1 North America Sun Care Products Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Sun Care Products Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sun Care Products by Country
7.1.1 Europe Sun Care Products Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Sun Care Products Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sun Care Products by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sun Care Products Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sun Care Products Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Sun Care Products by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Sun Care Products Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Sun Care Products Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Sun Care Products by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sun Care Products Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sun Care Products Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Sun Care Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Johnson & Johnson
11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.2 L’Oreal
11.2.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information
11.2.2 L’Oreal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 L’Oreal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 L’Oreal Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.2.5 L’Oreal Recent Development
11.3 Proctor & Gamble
11.3.1 Proctor & Gamble Corporation Information
11.3.2 Proctor & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Proctor & Gamble Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Proctor & Gamble Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.3.5 Proctor & Gamble Recent Development
11.4 Revlon
11.4.1 Revlon Corporation Information
11.4.2 Revlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Revlon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Revlon Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.4.5 Revlon Recent Development
11.5 Unilever
11.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information
11.5.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Unilever Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Unilever Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.5.5 Unilever Recent Development
11.6 Shiseido
11.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
11.6.2 Shiseido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Shiseido Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Shiseido Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.6.5 Shiseido Recent Development
11.7 Estee Lauder
11.7.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information
11.7.2 Estee Lauder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Estee Lauder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Estee Lauder Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.7.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development
11.8 Beiersdorf
11.8.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
11.8.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Beiersdorf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Beiersdorf Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.8.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development
11.9 Avon Products
11.9.1 Avon Products Corporation Information
11.9.2 Avon Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Avon Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Avon Products Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.9.5 Avon Products Recent Development
11.10 Clarins Group
11.10.1 Clarins Group Corporation Information
11.10.2 Clarins Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Clarins Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Clarins Group Sun Care Products Products Offered
11.10.5 Clarins Group Recent Development
11.12 Lotus Herbals
11.12.1 Lotus Herbals Corporation Information
11.12.2 Lotus Herbals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Lotus Herbals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Lotus Herbals Products Offered
11.12.5 Lotus Herbals Recent Development
11.13 Amway
11.13.1 Amway Corporation Information
11.13.2 Amway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Amway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Amway Products Offered
11.13.5 Amway Recent Development
11.14 Edgewell Personal Care
11.14.1 Edgewell Personal Care Corporation Information
11.14.2 Edgewell Personal Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Edgewell Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Edgewell Personal Care Products Offered
11.14.5 Edgewell Personal Care Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Sun Care Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Sun Care Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Sun Care Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Sun Care Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Sun Care Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Sun Care Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Sun Care Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Sun Care Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Sun Care Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sun Care Products Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sun Care Products Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
