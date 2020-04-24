Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Research Report: Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical

Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene(mol%)below 29, 29≤Ethylene(mol%)below 35, 35≤Ethylene(mol%)below 38, 38≤Ethylene(mol%)below 44, Ethylene(mol%)≥44

Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging Material, Household Wrapping Material, Automotive Gas Tanks, Pipes For Floor Heating Systems, Wall Coverings, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market?

How will the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ethylene(mol%)below 29

1.4.3 29≤Ethylene(mol%)below 35

1.4.4 35≤Ethylene(mol%)below 38

1.4.5 38≤Ethylene(mol%)below 44

1.4.6 Ethylene(mol%)≥44

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Packaging Material

1.5.3 Household Wrapping Material

1.5.4 Automotive Gas Tanks

1.5.5 Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

1.5.6 Wall Coverings

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Industry

1.6.1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) by Country

6.1.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kuraray

11.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kuraray Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Products Offered

11.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

11.2 Nippon Gohsei

11.2.1 Nippon Gohsei Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nippon Gohsei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Nippon Gohsei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nippon Gohsei Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Products Offered

11.2.5 Nippon Gohsei Recent Development

11.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical

11.3.1 Chang Chun Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Chang Chun Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Chang Chun Petrochemical Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Products Offered

11.3.5 Chang Chun Petrochemical Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

