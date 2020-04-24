Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Research Report: JM Eagle, Wavin, Pipelife, China Lesso, IPEX, Performance Pipe, GPS PE Pipe Systems, WL Plastics, Georg Fischer Harvel, Astral Poly Technik, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, System Group, Polygon, Rifeng, Weixing New Material, Kubota ChemiX, Dutron, Aquatherm, Nanxin Pipeline, Hsiung Yeu Enterprise, Pestan, Charter Plastics, Advanced Plastic Industries
Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Pipe & Fittings, PE Pipe & Fittings, PP Pipe & Fittings, Other
Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial & Industrial
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market?
- How will the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PVC Pipe & Fittings
1.4.3 PE Pipe & Fittings
1.4.4 PP Pipe & Fittings
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial & Industrial
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Industry
1.6.1.1 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings by Country
6.1.1 North America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings by Country
7.1.1 Europe Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 JM Eagle
11.1.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information
11.1.2 JM Eagle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 JM Eagle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 JM Eagle Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.1.5 JM Eagle Recent Development
11.2 Wavin
11.2.1 Wavin Corporation Information
11.2.2 Wavin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Wavin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Wavin Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.2.5 Wavin Recent Development
11.3 Pipelife
11.3.1 Pipelife Corporation Information
11.3.2 Pipelife Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Pipelife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Pipelife Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.3.5 Pipelife Recent Development
11.4 China Lesso
11.4.1 China Lesso Corporation Information
11.4.2 China Lesso Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 China Lesso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 China Lesso Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.4.5 China Lesso Recent Development
11.5 IPEX
11.5.1 IPEX Corporation Information
11.5.2 IPEX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 IPEX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 IPEX Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.5.5 IPEX Recent Development
11.6 Performance Pipe
11.6.1 Performance Pipe Corporation Information
11.6.2 Performance Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Performance Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Performance Pipe Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.6.5 Performance Pipe Recent Development
11.7 GPS PE Pipe Systems
11.7.1 GPS PE Pipe Systems Corporation Information
11.7.2 GPS PE Pipe Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 GPS PE Pipe Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 GPS PE Pipe Systems Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.7.5 GPS PE Pipe Systems Recent Development
11.8 WL Plastics
11.8.1 WL Plastics Corporation Information
11.8.2 WL Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 WL Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 WL Plastics Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.8.5 WL Plastics Recent Development
11.9 Georg Fischer Harvel
11.9.1 Georg Fischer Harvel Corporation Information
11.9.2 Georg Fischer Harvel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Georg Fischer Harvel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Georg Fischer Harvel Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.9.5 Georg Fischer Harvel Recent Development
11.10 Astral Poly Technik
11.10.1 Astral Poly Technik Corporation Information
11.10.2 Astral Poly Technik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Astral Poly Technik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Astral Poly Technik Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Products Offered
11.10.5 Astral Poly Technik Recent Development
11.12 Sekisui Chemical
11.12.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information
11.12.2 Sekisui Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Sekisui Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Sekisui Chemical Products Offered
11.12.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development
11.13 System Group
11.13.1 System Group Corporation Information
11.13.2 System Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 System Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 System Group Products Offered
11.13.5 System Group Recent Development
11.14 Polygon
11.14.1 Polygon Corporation Information
11.14.2 Polygon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Polygon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Polygon Products Offered
11.14.5 Polygon Recent Development
11.15 Rifeng
11.15.1 Rifeng Corporation Information
11.15.2 Rifeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Rifeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Rifeng Products Offered
11.15.5 Rifeng Recent Development
11.16 Weixing New Material
11.16.1 Weixing New Material Corporation Information
11.16.2 Weixing New Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Weixing New Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Weixing New Material Products Offered
11.16.5 Weixing New Material Recent Development
11.17 Kubota ChemiX
11.17.1 Kubota ChemiX Corporation Information
11.17.2 Kubota ChemiX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Kubota ChemiX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Kubota ChemiX Products Offered
11.17.5 Kubota ChemiX Recent Development
11.18 Dutron
11.18.1 Dutron Corporation Information
11.18.2 Dutron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Dutron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Dutron Products Offered
11.18.5 Dutron Recent Development
11.19 Aquatherm
11.19.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information
11.19.2 Aquatherm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Aquatherm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Aquatherm Products Offered
11.19.5 Aquatherm Recent Development
11.20 Nanxin Pipeline
11.20.1 Nanxin Pipeline Corporation Information
11.20.2 Nanxin Pipeline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Nanxin Pipeline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Nanxin Pipeline Products Offered
11.20.5 Nanxin Pipeline Recent Development
11.21 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise
11.21.1 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Corporation Information
11.21.2 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Products Offered
11.21.5 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Recent Development
11.22 Pestan
11.22.1 Pestan Corporation Information
11.22.2 Pestan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Pestan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Pestan Products Offered
11.22.5 Pestan Recent Development
11.23 Charter Plastics
11.23.1 Charter Plastics Corporation Information
11.23.2 Charter Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Charter Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Charter Plastics Products Offered
11.23.5 Charter Plastics Recent Development
11.24 Advanced Plastic Industries
11.24.1 Advanced Plastic Industries Corporation Information
11.24.2 Advanced Plastic Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Advanced Plastic Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Advanced Plastic Industries Products Offered
11.24.5 Advanced Plastic Industries Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
