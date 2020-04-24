Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Size Analysis 2019-2028

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market during the assessment period.
companies profiled in the home rehabilitation products & services market are Stryker Corporation, Prism Medical (subsidiary of Handicare Group AB), Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, AliMed, Inc., Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH, Performance Health (formerly Patterson Medical), and Medline Industries, Inc.
The global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segmented as follows:
Home rehabilitation products & services market, by type
- Products
- Positioning Devices
- Body Support Devices
- General Aids
- Wheelchairs
- Others
- Services
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Respiratory Therapy
- Other Therapies
Home rehabilitation products & services market, by geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
