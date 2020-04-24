(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Severe Keratitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Severe Keratitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Severe Keratitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Severe Keratitis, also known as corneal ulcer is an inflammation or irritation of the cornea characterized by typical symptoms of red eye, foreign body sensation, pain, sensitivity to light, watery eyes, and blurred vision. It can be categorized into mild, moderate and severe form. More extensive or severe keratitis involves deeper layers of the cornea, and if a corneal ulcer develops, a scar may be present upon healing. This will affect the vision, if the central portion of the cornea is involved.

Epidemiology

The Severe Keratitis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Severe Keratitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Severe Keratitis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

According to a study by Claoue et al., the incidence of herpetic keratitis is estimated to be five patients per 10,000 population per year. A large retrospective survey-UK between 2004 and 2015 showed a rise in the annual incidence of fungal keratitis as percentage of all cases of microbial keratitis from 5.2% in 2004 to 9.5% in 2015. According to the literature review, recent global estimates approximately 1,000,000 cases of fungal keratitis occur annually. It is more common in tropical countries and lower in developed countries. (Bongomin et al.) According to National Surveillance of Infectious Keratitis in Japan, two peaks in age distribution pattern can be observed, i.e., in the 20s and in the 60. Moreover, In the 20s, the percentage of contact lens users were very high (89.8%).

