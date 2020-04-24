One of the major factors fuelling the surge in the demand for ceramic matrix composites (CMC) is the soaring need for lightweight components in the aerospace industry. CMCs, which have a high strength-to-weight ratio, offer excellent mechanical properties, which propel their demand in various aerospace applications, such as helicopter rotor blade sleeves, power transmission lines, fighter aircraft ventral fins, and jet engine fans. Due to the increasing aircraft production, especially in European nations, because of the mushrooming international trade, the demand for CMCs is predicted to increase significantly in the coming years.

Due to the ability of CMCs to provide increased durability, reliability, wear resistance, and stiffness, they are also increasingly being used in the defense sector, which further fuels the growth in their demand across the world. Due to these factors, the global ceramic matrix composites market is expected to experience an increase in its value from $1,891.3 million in 2015 to $6,006.1 million by 2024. The market is also predicted to advance at a 13.7% CAGR during 2016–2024 (forecast period).

Geographical Analysis of Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

Together, North America and Europe are expected to account for over 70.0% volumetric share in the ceramic matrix composites market by 2024. This can be mainly credited to the large-scale production of passenger and military aircraft in the regions. In addition, a significant demand for the material is expected to arise from the energy & power sector in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape of Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

Some of the leading players in the global ceramic matrix composites market are COI Ceramics Inc., Lancer Systems LP, CeramTec, SGL Carbon SE, General Electric Company, CoorsTek Inc., and 3M Company.

