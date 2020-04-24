The global polyimide films market attained a value of $1,850.0 million in 2016and is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). The market is growing because of the rising demand for electronic products, technological advancements in the aerospace and automobile industry, and wide applications in several industries. Polyimide films can be engineered and converted for meeting certain physical requirements for chemical, temperature, mechanical, and electrical properties. Some examples of polyimide films are UPILEX, Norton TH, Kaptrex, Kapton, VTEC PI, and Apical.

On the basis of end user, the polyimide films market is categorized into automotive, labelling, mining & drilling, electronics, aerospace, and medical. The electronics sector accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period as well, in terms of volume. Polyimide films have heat resistance properties, because of which they are considered appropriate for usage in high-heat environments, such as consumer electronics. Polyimide films are also utilized in integrated circuits, rotate machines, recording devices, and electric wires as a coating material.

The wide applications of polyimide films in several industries is a major driving factor of the polyimide films market. The numerous properties of these films, including thermal stability, ability to withstand wide range of temperatures, chemical resistance, flexibility, durability, water absorption characteristics, and excellent tensile strength, make it ideal for different applications in various industries. Due to this, polyimide films are used in industries such as flex circuits, industrial, electronics, medical, and military. Moreover, these films are used in the manufacturing of microelectromechanical systems and digital semiconductors.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the polyimide films market is the revolutionary advancements in automobile and aerospace industries, which is resulting in the growing demand for polyimide-based wires& cables, pressure sensitive tapes, and other products. Polyimide films are light in weight, because of which they are used for insulating the wires of aircrafts. Furthermore, these films have the ability to maintain their unique characteristics under severe conditions, and also have high strength, tribological performance, and outstanding creep resistance, which make them ideal for usage in the automotive industry.

A key trend in the polyimide films market is the emergence of polyimide tubing, which is a lightweight thermostat plastic possessing flexibility and resistance to heat and chemical interaction. Because of its potential and capabilities, polyimide tubing is also gaining traction in the medical design market, as there is a rising need for minimally invasive surgical devices. In addition to this, polyimide tubing can be utilized as electrical and thermal insulator for fluid and gas delivery. Owing to all these advantages of polyimide tubing, the market players are increasingly investing in research and development activities.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the PI films industry are E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kaneka Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., SKCKOLONPI, Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., I.S.T. Corporation, FLEXcon Company, Inc., and UBE Industries Ltd.

