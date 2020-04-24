How Coronavirus is Impacting Hospital Lights Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2025

A recent market study on the global Hospital Lights market reveals that the global Hospital Lights market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hospital Lights market is discussed in the presented study.

The Hospital Lights market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Hospital Lights market.

The presented report segregates the Hospital Lights market into different segments.

Segmentation of the Hospital Lights market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Hospital Lights market on a global scale.

Market: Dynamics

The world hospital lights market is envisioned to bank on the rising investments in healthcare organizations initiated by the governments of various nations around the globe. The growth of the market could be driven by significant capital funding by emerging countries to facilitate surgical suites for emergency cases. While this could hold true for the market, troffers hospital lights receiving hefty investments are anticipated to boost the demand in the market. For instance, the government and private healthcare industry players in India are making weighty investments for bettering the lighting systems in smart healthcare organizations and hospitals.

Even developed regions such as Europe are experiencing a surging penetration of advanced lighting solutions in the hospital lights market. Healthcare institutes in Europe are raising the demand for lighting solutions that could reduce the operating cost and energy consumption to a 60.0%.

Global Hospital Lights Market: Segmentation

The international hospital lights market is prognosticated to be segmented into three important segments, viz. troffers, surface-mounted lights, and surgical lamps, according to type of product. As per segmentation by technique, the market could be divided into fluorescent, light-emitting diode (LED), and halogen hospital lights. By point of use, there could be segments such as patient wards and intensive care units (ICUs), operating rooms, and examination rooms. Geographically, the market is envisaged to be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the higher revenue earning markets for hospital lights could be troffers expected to accumulate a US$3.9 bn by 2022 end and North America which could grow at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast timeframe 2017–2022.

The report analyzes key industry players for the worldwide hospital lights markets. Companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Hubbell, Inc., KLS Martin GmbH + Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zumtobel Group AG, and Trilux GmbH & Co. Kg could make a mark in the market.

