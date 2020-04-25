COVID-19: Potential impact on Molded Polystyrene Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2029

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Molded Polystyrene market. Hence, companies in the Molded Polystyrene market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Molded Polystyrene Market

The global Molded Polystyrene market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Molded Polystyrene market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Molded Polystyrene market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

global demand has remained moderately constant. As the global economy continues to recover further, providing a general framework for a rise in consumption of consumer goods, increased demand for new construction projects, automobiles, etc., the demand for polystyrene will further increase globally, albeit at a moderate pace. The demand is projected to remain low as compared to other standard plastics owing to advancing substitution processes and change in production technologies.

The global market of polystyrene can be chiefly segmented into three types of polystyrene used widely across the globe: expanded polystyrene (EPS), high impact polystyrene, and extruded polystyrene (XPS).

Of the key areas of application of molded polystyrene, the packaging industry is the chief consumer, particularly the segment of food packaging. In the future years, the segment of electronic and electric products is projected to lead to highest demand for polystyrene. Developments in the packaging industry are expected to remain less dynamic in the coming years; more than 100 cities in the U.S. and Canada and some in Europe and Asia are seeking to completely ban styrofoam containers owing to their extremely slow biodegradable nature. If the ban gets executed in real terms, it will lead to a decline in consumption of nearly 30,000 tons of polystyrene annually in New York alone Ã¢â¬â a worldwide ban of such kind could wipe out the overall polystyrene market.

