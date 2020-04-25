Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme that is encoded by a particular gene named F2 and is used to convert soluble fibrinogen into insoluble fibrin. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, having pH 6.8-7.2, containing highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. It is used in various medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. R&D applications include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.

The human thrombin market is anticipated to rise in adoption in various research and diagnostic applications. However, the increasing hemostatic use of thrombin-based products during surgeries has driven the demand for thrombin in the hospital segment. Moreover, the growing adoption of hemostats in excessive bleeding during the surgical procedure is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Human Thrombin Market:

1. AMRESCO Inc.

2. Baxter International, Inc.

3. Bayer AG

4. BD Biosciences

5. CSL Behring

6. Life Technologies Corporation

7. Pfizer Inc.

8. PromoCell GmbH

9. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

10. Vitrolife AB

The human thrombin market is segmented on the basis of product, dosage form and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as bovine thrombin, human thrombin and recombinant thrombin. On the basis of dosage form the market is categorized as powder form, solution form and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostics centers & clinics and academics and research institutes.

Human Thrombin Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Human Thrombin Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

