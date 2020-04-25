Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Growth of Innovations in Mobile Application Market by Major Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2027

Global Mobile Application Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Mobile Application market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Mobile Application market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Mobile Application market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Mobile Application market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Mobile Application market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Mobile Application market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Mobile Application Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Mobile Application market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Application market

Most recent developments in the current Mobile Application market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Mobile Application market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Mobile Application market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Mobile Application market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Mobile Application market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Mobile Application market? What is the projected value of the Mobile Application market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Mobile Application market?

Mobile Application Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Mobile Application market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Mobile Application market. The Mobile Application market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

By end use, Games will account for a lion’s share of revenue in the APEJ mobile application market, reaching a valuation of close to $18 Billion in the year 2026 from roughly $6 Billion in 2016, i.e. a CAGR of 11.4%. However, travel will record a substantially higher CAGR of 15% during the forecast period in the APEJ mobile application market.

Japan will remain the smallest market but one in which mobile gaming is strong

Japan is a nation well-known for its economic strength, highly developed mobile infrastructure and being home to a population that is almost always on the bleeding edge of technology. Even with a relatively small population especially when compared to North America or APEJ, a CAGR of 6.8% for the decade can be expected, leading to a revenue of a little over $3 Billion. By end use, the Games segment is likely to drop to a little more than a third of the total market revenue share by the year 2026 from almost half the revenue share in 2016, representing a CAGR of 6.2%. Companies looking to enter the Japan mobile application market should target Google Play as opposed to the Apple App Store as it is likely to maintain its dominance in this highly influential regional market.

“Games end use segment expected to be the dominant revenue generator in the global mobile application market

Smartphones have all but replaced personal computers, gaming consoles, MP3 players, calculators, cameras and many more devices. They have become a ‘one-stop’ solution for many people. The primary use case (and revenue generator) in the global mobile application market is mobile gaming and it is anticipated to remain so throughout the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The Games segment by end use in the global mobile application market generated a revenue of more than US$ 18 Billion worldwide in 2016. This segment is predicted to record a CAGR of 9% and be worth more than US$ 42 Billion in 2026. The Games segment is likely to account for close to 45% market share in the global mobile application market by the end of the forecast period and therefore, its importance can hardly be overstated for any player wishing to enter this segment.”

