The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Rare Neurological Disease Treatment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Allergan plc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

A large group of rare diseases that have inefficient diagnoses and treatments are the neurological disease. These diseases target the nervous system, which include the brain, spinal cord, and all the nerves that run throughout the human body. There is no surety regarding the onset of the diseases; some can strike during childhood, whereas others can affect even highly aged people.

Rapid developments in healthcare and drug discovery are leading to the introduction of new therapeutic solutions for the treatment of rare neurological diseases. Authorities such as World Health Organization are taking constructive steps to encourage the research activities to find a remedy for rare neurological disease treatment. For instance, in recent decades, considerable attention has been paid worldwide to stimulate the research, development and marketing of medicinal products for rare diseases. In Singapore, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is developing revolutionary therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS), namely AXS-12 for narcolepsy treatment. Additionally, increasing prevalence of rare neurological diseases is expected to drive the growth of the rare neurological disease treatment market during the forecast period.

The frequency of neurological disorders has increased significantly across Asia Pacific. These disorders are estimated to affect over a billion population, according to the World Health Organization in 2016. Neurological disorders are commonly found among population, irrespective of the age groups, and geographic region. In the recent years, various measures have been implemented to generate awareness and educate the population regarding rare neurological diseases, which is facilitating patients to access the suitable medications and treatments for these conditions. Factors such as rising incidences of chronic illnesses, an increase in the aging population, and pediatric care, are boosting the growth of the healthcare industry. The increasing awareness among patients and developing healthcare infrastructure are likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the market.

ASIA PACIFIC RARE NEUROLOGICAL DISEASE TREATMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Indication

Narcolepsy

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Alzheimer’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Other Indications

Asia Pacific Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Drug Type

Organic Compounds

Biologics

Asia Pacific Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

