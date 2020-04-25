The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Quartz market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Caesarstone Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Sibelco NV

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Saint Gobain S.A.

Creswick Quartz

Quartz Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Baba Quartz

Quartz is a mineral form of SiO2 stable at low temperatures and pressures. It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountaintops and the primary constituent of river, beach, and desert sand. One of the major properties of quartz crystals is the ability to vibrate at a precise frequency. Due to its high precise frequencies, quartz crystals are used to make extremely accurate time-keeping instruments and equipment that can transmit radio and television signals with precise and stable frequencies.

Enhanced electrical conductivity and high thermal stability have increased its application for the creation of silicon metal, which has great usage in semiconductor applications. It is used to create pots, windows, poles, tubes, and other Quartz glass products. It is widely utilized in electronic devices such as computers, cell phones, televisions, radios, electronic games, portable music devices to manufacture various components. Electrical appliances contain quartz chips that are used in multiple electronics and electrical devices. The flourishing electronics industry across regions like India, Japan, China, and South Korea, are propelling the market growth of Quartz. Quartz is used in construction applications for cement and ceramic, glass production, which is a structural component across various construction applications. It is also used in the construction of railway tracks as a ballast. Subsequently, the development of the construction industry in the regions of India and China is flourishing Quartz market growth. The presence of these emerging regions that are favorable to the growth of various end-user industries is enhancing the overall growth of the quartz market in the region. The Quartz finds its application in the solar energy as photovoltaic solar cells, the rising solar energy demands and applications from various regions of South Korea, India, and China are bound to increase the demand for Quartz in APAC.

Synthetic quartz offers various beneficial properties such as resistance to acids, corrosion, high temperatures, impact, wear, compression, bending, and infiltration. Therefore, it is extensively used in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Synthetic quartz is most prominently used in optical components that are used in wavelength lasers of microlithography projection systems. The optical components made of synthetic quartz are used to transmit high-energy ultraviolet laser radiation for producing large-scale integrated circuits. Synthetic quartz components are highly resistant to laser, which makes them suitable for high-power or short-wavelength lasers. Synthetic quartz is also used to manufacture crucibles that pull a single crystal silicon used to produce semiconductor devices and solar cells. High purity quartz is further used for single crystal ingots from silicon metal in the solar industry. Currently, most of the quartz crystals used in optical instruments and electronic components are produced in laboratories instead of extracting from mines. Therefore, the easy availability of synthetic quartz and its application in various industries, such as electronics & electrical, automotive, and construction, is among the factors boosting the demand for synthetic quartz.

ASIA PACIFIC QUARTZ MARKET SEGMENTATION

Quartz Market, by Product

Quartz Surface and Tile

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Glass

Quartz Crystal

Quartz Sand

Others

Quartz Market, by End-User Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor

Solar

Building and Construction

Medical

Optics and Telecommunication

Others

