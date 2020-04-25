Coronavirus threat to global Saffron Market – Future Need Assessment 2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Saffron market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Saffron market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

Why Choose MRRSE Research?

One of the fastest-growing market research companies in India

Facilitating the growth of regional as well as global clients

Passionate, dynamic, and experienced team of analysts

A unique and methodical market research process

Round the clock customer service available

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9633?source=atm

The report on the global Saffron market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Saffron market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Saffron market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Saffron market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Saffron market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Saffron market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9633?source=atm

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Saffron market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Saffron market

Recent advancements in the Saffron market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Saffron market

Saffron Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Saffron market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Saffron market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Increasing demand for natural ingredients is set to boost revenue growth of the saffron market

In 2015, the saffron market for target countries (Netherlands, Iran, U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, China, Belgium, Luxembourg & Italy) was valued at nearly US$ 350 Mn which is expected to reach nearly US$ 480 Mn by 2021 end. The saffron market for target countries is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to represent incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 270 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Demand for saffron is high as it contains antioxidants such as zeaxanthin, lycopene, a- and ß-carotenes that protect humans from stress, cancers, infections, and also act as immune modulators. In addition it has many therapeutic applications which has increased its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. These properties of saffron are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Saffron Market for Target Countries, by Form

The thread segment was estimated to account for a value share of 55.8% by 2016 end. The thread segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value over the forecast period. However, this segment is expected to lose 400 BPS by 2026 over 2016. The powder segment was estimated to account for a value share of 38.6% by 2016 end. This segment is expected to gain 510 BPS over the forecast period and account for a value share of 43.7% by 2026 end. Increasing usage of the powder form of saffron for application in the food & beverages industry and in medical applications is expected to support revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period. The liquid segment was estimated to account for a value share of 5.6% by 2016 end. This segment is expected to lose 100 BPS over the forecast period.

Saffron Market for Target Countries Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Form

The powder segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The thread segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. The liquid segment is projected to exhibit moderate growth registering a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. Low availability of products in liquid form may restrain revenue growth of the related segment over the forecast period.

Iran Saffron Market Analysis and Forecast

In 2015, the saffron market in Iran was valued at nearly US$ 220 Mn, which is expected to reach more than US$ 300 Mn by 2021 end. The saffron market in the country is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The Iran saffron market was estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 15 Mn in 2016 over 2015 and is anticipated to record incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 180 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

“Influx of counterfeit saffron is affecting the saffron market adversely

Growth of the global saffron market is being impacted due to the production of fake saffron. Counterfeit saffron is sold at far lower prices, which is affecting overall market growth. The trade of counterfeit saffron is affecting consumer purchasing decisions and negatively impacting the goodwill of manufacturers. In addition, with reduced market credibility, there is a lack of government regulations and steps to control the flow of counterfeit saffron in the market, which is further expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.”

— Analyst, Food & Beverages – Future Market Insights

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9633?source=atm

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Saffron market: