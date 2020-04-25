The tax software is incorporated with various other software, such as customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and reporting applications; also, the tax software performs calculations and generates reports. Tax software solutions offer real-time business visibility through its easy to create reports. Wide-ranging tax reporting and analysis across several businesses are increasing swiftly. To manage all the tax-related reports, organizations are embracing tax software. Due to the growing demand for cloud-based technology in various industries, they are widely adopting cloud-based tax software as it mitigates the time to process, and it is also cost-effective software.

The operates in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current offerings, diversifying its client base, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups to leading established companies across the world. Several companies in the value chain are acquiring other players in the market to maintain their position in the market and provide efficient services to its customers. For instance, in September 2019, Wealthsimple Inc., a Canada-based online investment management company, acquired SimpleTax, a tax return software firm based in Canada, which is engaged in preparing and filing tax returns. The significant number of tax software providers is based in North America, mainly in the US.

The North America tax software market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The growing digitization and a large number of players focusing on developing efficient solutions are the major factors supporting the growth of the tax software market in the region.

North America Tax Software Market–Segmentation

North America Tax Software Market By Type

Software

Services

North America Tax Software Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Tax Software Market By Tax Type

Sales Tax

Income Tax

Corporate Tax

Others

North America Tax Software Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT& Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

North America Tax Software Market By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Tax Software Market-Companies Mentioned

Avalara Inc

Chetu, Inc

Drake Software

H & R Block; Intuit Inc.

Sage Group PLC

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Vertex, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Xero Limited.

Intuit Inc.

