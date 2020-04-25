The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Airway Management Devices Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis to 2028

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Airway Management Devices market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Airway Management Devices market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

companies profiled in the report include Teleflex Incorporated, VYAIRE, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ambu A/S, Smiths Medical, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, and Medline Industries, Inc.

The global airway management devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Airway Management Devices Market, by Product Type

Supraglottic device

Infraglottic device

Resuscitators

Laryngoscope

Global Airway Management Devices Market, by Patient Age

Adult

Pediatric

Global Airway Management Devices Market, by End-user

Operating Room (OR),

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Others

Global Airway Management Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



