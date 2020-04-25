Automatic Content Recognition Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Regenerative Medicines industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the automatic content recognition market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The automatic content recognition market has been segmented based on solution such as audio, video, and image recognition, voice & speech recognition, real time content analytics, security & copyright management, data management & metadata, content aggregation, processing, filtering, and enhancement, encoding & transcoding solution, broadcast & media monitoring, media synchronization and audience measurement. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each solution has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

Geographically, the automatic content recognition market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automatic Content Recognition market with company profiles of key players such as:

Acrcloud

Arcsoft, Inc.

Audible Magic

Civolution

Digimarc Corporation

Enswers, Inc.

Google Inc.

Gracenote, Inc.

Key Innovators

Microsoft Corporation

Mufin GmbH

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Shazam Entertainment Ltd.

Vobile, Inc.

Voiceinteraction

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of automatic content recognition market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis by Solution:

Audio, Video, And Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real Time Content Analytics

Security & Copyright Management

Data Management & Metadata

Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering & Enhancement

Encoding & Transcoding Solution

Broadcast & Media Monitoring

Media Synchronization

Audience Measurement

Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis by Services:

Professional Services Consulting Services Integration And Deployment Services Support Services

Managed Services

Value-Added Services

Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis by Technology:

Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting

Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking

Optical Character Recognition

Speech Recognition

Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-Commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense & Public Safety

Avionics

Others

Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Automatic Content Recognition Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automatic Content Recognition Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automatic Content Recognition Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis By Services

Chapter 7 Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 8 Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 9 Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Automatic Content Recognition Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Automatic Content Recognition Industry

