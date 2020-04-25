Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Disodium EDTA Market 2018 – 2026

“

The major players profiled in this Disodium EDTA market report include:

Key Players

Some of the leading players of global disodium EDTA market include AzkoNobel N.V., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Finoric LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, ChemSol LLC, LabChem Inc., Rajvi Enterprise, Shivam Agro Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aadhunik Industries.

Disodium EDTA: Key Developments

In September 2015, ChemPoint EMEA B.V. expanded the marketing deal with Dow Chemical for the Food-Grade EDTA . It is a disodium EDTA that is used as an agent for food applications. The ChemPoint EMEA B.V. will provide order high level of formulation support fulfillment, sales and marketing for the product.

. It is a disodium EDTA that is used as an agent for food applications. The ChemPoint EMEA B.V. will provide order high level of formulation support fulfillment, sales and marketing for the product. AzkoNobel and Viachem are in a partnership for the production of disodium EDTA. Its previous product Dissolvine E-Ca-10 was rebranded to Solvitar – keeping food fresh, to differentiate and emphasize the quality and high purity of the product.

Disodium EDTA: Regulations for use in Food Preparations

The disodium EDTA needs approvals from the internationally recognized standards for its use in minute quantities in the food preparations. The FSSC 22000 certificate from the internationally recognized standard ISO 22000 and PAS 220 from the British Standards Institute(BSI) is necessary. The Global Food Safety Initiative(GFSI) approves these certifications.

It is also safe for use in Over-the-counter (OTC) personal care products as approved by the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) Expert Panel.

Disodium EDTA: Opportunities

The regulatory approval for disodium EDTA for use in the cosmetics and food industry has led to increased demand of the product by the manufacturers. Addition of disodium EDTA in products has been very useful but the government approval has diversified the use of disodium EDTA. The manufacturers are also gaining certification of FSSC 22000 and PAS 220 to have a better opportunity in the market in comparison with the others. Also, there is extensive research going on disodium EDTA which increases the end use application of these products.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Disodium EDTA industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Disodium EDTA. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

