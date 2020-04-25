How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Smart Locks Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Smart Locks market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Smart Locks market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The study also includes competition landscape with competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Smart Locks market based on their 2015 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global smart locks market include Honeywell International Inc., August Home, Inc., Vivint, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDS, Havenlock Inc., Kwikset, Assa Abloy Group, Schlage, and Apigy Inc (Lockitron).

The global smart locks market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Deadbolt

Lever/Knob

By Unlocking Mechanism

Keypad

Touch Screen

Touch to Open

App Based

Hybrid/Integrated

By Application

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



