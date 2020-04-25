Agricultural Films Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Agricultural Films industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Agricultural film is a protective cover positioned over soil, which is used to cover the greenhouse or wrap the fodders. These films have wide-ranging benefits like reducing erosion, compacting soil, supplying nutrients, maintaining soil temperature, supporting seed germination, restraining weed’s growth, and protecting against UV rays. Necessity to fulfill the growing population demand has directed towards the utilization of agricultural films.

Ever rising food demand and depleting arable land has driven the agricultural films market to increase productivity. Technological advancement will lead the global market to grow rapidly. High cost of disposal of this raw material inhibits the market growth for the forecasted period. This will lead to a massive opportunity for biodegradable films in the global market.

Geographically, the market is spread in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (RoW).

Leading companies in this market are:

AEP Industries Inc.

AB Rani Plast Oy

Armando Alvarez Group

Berry Plastics Corporation

BASF SE

British Polythene Industries PLC

ExxonMobil Chemical

Britton Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Hyplast NV

Kuraray Group

Others

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Agricultural Film By Types:

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) / Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Reclaimed Films

Others

Agricultural Film By Application:

Greenhouse

Silage

Mulch

Agricultural Film By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Agricultural Films Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Agricultural Films Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Agricultural Films Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Agricultural Films Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Agricultural Films Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Agricultural Films Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Agricultural Films Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Agricultural Films Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Agricultural Films Industry

