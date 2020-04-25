Textile Chemicals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Textile Chemicals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Textile chemicals are compounds, chemicals, or intermediates, which are used in processing and manufacturing of textile products. These chemicals are utilized for distinguished purposes such as dyeing, dye carriers, printing agents, reducers, oil and water repellants, colorants, brightening agents, surfactants, stabilizers, equipment cleaners, bleaching agents, leather tanning, soil release agents, softeners, detergents, flame retardants, flocking additives, antistatic agents, UV absorbers, oxidizers, dye migration prevention agents, liquid alkali, wetting agents, and preparation auxiliary chemicals.

Textile chemicals improve and optimize products like greenhouse fabrics, flameproof furniture fabrics and durable airbags for vehicles, etc. Textile chemicals market is segmented based on its products such as coating & sizing chemicals, colorants & auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents, and yarn lubricants. Coating & sizing chemicals is the major product application in the global market. These chemicals have major applications in industries like home furnishing, apparel, industrial and others. Home furnishing is the leading application in this global industry.

The leading players in this market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Solvay S.A.

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (Lonsen)

Archroma (formerly Clariant)

BASF SE

The DyStar Group

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Textile Chemicals By Products:

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Textile Chemicals By Applications:

Home Furnishing

Apparel

Industrial

Others

Textile Chemicals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

