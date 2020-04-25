Bitumen Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Bitumen industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Bitumen is a residual product from the fractional distillation of crude oil in petroleum refining. It is an organic compound, which is used as an engineering material. These compounds are very complex combinations of molecules that contain high proportions of hydrocarbons. It is a dark, highly viscous and sticky material in nature.

Bitumen is produced according to grade specification tailored to the needs of the consuming industries either by refining or by blending. Specifications are carried to test the safety, solubility, viscoelasticity and durability of this compound. Under varying temperature conditions, these physical properties are designed for optimization in performance. It is often confused with coal-tar pitches / petroleum pitches or natural / lake asphalt.

Geographically, bitumen market is spread worldwide in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in terms of demand for bitumen. Growing construction and infrastructure is the major driver for growth in this region.

Leading companies in this market are:

Shell Bitumen

NuStar Energy

ExxonMobil

Marathon Oil Company

Valero Energy Corporation

Nynas AB.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Bitumen By Grades:

Hard Grade

Soft Grade

Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)

Bitumen By Application:

Roadways, Waterproofing (Roofing)

Adhesives

Insulation

Others (Including Decorative, Industrial Uses)

Bitumen By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Bitumen Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Bitumen Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Bitumen Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Bitumen Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Bitumen Market Analysis By Grades

Chapter 6 Bitumen Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Bitumen Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Bitumen Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Bitumen Industry

