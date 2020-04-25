Petrochemicals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Petrochemicals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Drivers

Low labor cost in many regions such as Asia-pacific

Increasing construction market growth

Increased demand for lightweight and flexible materials

Restraints

Availability of bio based alternatives

Price instability

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the petrochemicals market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the petrochemicals industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Petrochemicals market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

BASF SE

ExxonMobil

The Dow Chemical Company

Shell Chemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

SABIC

Sinopec Limited

Lyondell Basell Industries

Total S.A.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides petrochemicals market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Petrochemicals By Product:

Ethylene

Propylene

Benzene

Ethyl Benzene

Styrene

Toluene

Cumene

Butadiene

Petrochemicals By Applications:

Lubricants

Additives

Catalysts

Marine Fuel Oil

Petroleum Refining

Petrochemicals By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Petrochemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Petrochemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Petrochemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Petrochemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Petrochemicals Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Petrochemicals Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Petrochemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Petrochemicals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Petrochemicals Industry

