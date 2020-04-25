Specialty Fertilizers Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Specialty Fertilizers industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Specialty fertilizers are commercial distributed fertilizers not only used primarily for non-farm but also used for municipal parks, cemeteries, greenhouses, home gardens, lawns, shrubbery, flowers, golf courses, and nurseries. These fertilizer particles control the amount of moisture contact and release fertilizer nutrients. These are fertilizer products have properties that allow increased uptake of nutrient and reduced potential for nutrient loss. In addition, they reduce the toxicity that is caused due to high ionic concentration. Other uses of specialty fertilizers are as adhesive to increase pesticide intake, binding agents to prevent leaching.

Different types of specialty fertilizers are monoammonium phosphate, monopotassium phosphate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate, urea, UAN, ammonium nitrate, phosphoric acid, ammonium sulfate, calcium nitrate, DAP, etc. These fertilizers steadily release nutrients into the root zone depending on the thickness of fertilizer coating and environmental conditions. The cost efficiency with low wastage, low environmental impact and growing demand for food is driving the market growth. Specialty fertilizers usage differs based on crops such as cereals & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals and others.

Geographically, specialty fertilizers market can be segmented as North America that is the largest market by revenue followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and others. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for this fertilizer.

Browse the complete Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/95-specialty-fertilizers-market-research-report

Key players like:

Yara International ASA

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A.

Sinochem Group

Haifa Chemicals

Agrium Inc.

Mosaic Company

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. acquire major specialty fertilizers market.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Specialty Fertilizers By Types:

Monoammonium Phosphate

Monopotassium Phosphate

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Sulfate

Urea

UAN

Ammonium Nitrate

Phosphoric Acid

Others

Specialty Fertilizers By Crops:

Cereals & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Others

Specialty Fertilizers By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Download Free Sample Report of Global Specialty Fertilizers Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-95

The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Specialty Fertilizers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Specialty Fertilizers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Specialty Fertilizers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis By Crops

Chapter 7 Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Fertilizers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Specialty Fertilizers Industry

Purchase the complete Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-95

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Specialty Metallic Pigments Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/