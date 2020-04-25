Bioplastic Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Bioplastic industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Bioplastic is an organic material in which all carbons are derived from renewable resources via biological processes. This material contains both renewable and fossil-fuel-based carbons. The biodegradation of bioplastic may vary widely depending upon the proportion of bio-based ingredients and the conditions (temperature and environment). Hence, it may or may not be biodegradable. Some, but not all, bio-based plastic are designed to biodegrade.

Bioplastic are made from various renewable biomass sources such as vegetable fats and oils, cornstarch, pea starch, microbiota, potatoes, rice, tapioca, palm fiber, wood cellulose, agricultural byproducts, wheat fiber and bagasse. In short, it can be composed from starches, cellulose, biopolymers, and a variety of other materials.

Bioplastic market is segmented based on types such as starch-based plastics, cellulose-based plastics, some aliphatic polyesters, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), polyamide 11 (PA 11), bio-derived polyethylene, and genetically modified bioplastic. Bioplastic have wide applications in disposable and non-disposable items. Disposable items include packaging, crockery, cutlery, pots, bowls, straws, bags, trays, fruit and vegetable containers, blister foils, egg cartons, bottling for soft drinks & dairy products. Non-disposable applications include mobile phone casings, carpet fibres, insulation car interiors, fuel lines, and plastic piping.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the major market for bioplastic in terms of volume and value. Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the fastest growing market for this material.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

Bioplastic By Types:

Starch-Based Plastics

Cellulose-Based Plastics

Aliphatic Polyesters

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polyamide 11 (PA 11)

Others

Bioplastic By Applications:

Packaging

Bottles And Containers

Others

Bioplastic By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

