Sodium Lactate Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Sodium Lactate industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The living organisms naturally produce sodium lactate as a by-product of the glycolysis. It is also known as lactic acid sodium salt, which has a mild saline taste. It acts as safe preservative. Sodium lactate has a high water holding capacity as well as buffering properties for food and personal care uses.

Sodium lactate is a biodegradable compound, which is non-hazardous to the environment and human beings. It is utilized to replenish body fluids and electrolytes. Sodium lactate is produced by fermentation process on sugar sources like corn, beets, etc. Further, sodium lactate is obtained by neutralisation process of the acid from the high purity sodium, which is the original source.

Sodium lactate acts as a preservative, acidity regulator, and bulking agent and it is used as food additive. As effective humectants and moisturizers, it is used in personal care product like shampoos, liquid soaps, facial moisturizer, facial treatments, anti-aging skincare, body moisturizers, sunscreen, facial cleanser, etc. Sodium lactate is used in the treatment of arrhythmias and pressor sympathomimetics. ChemFrog, Sigma-Aldrich, AN PharmaTech, Angene Chemical, etc are the key vendors in this business.

The major companies in Global Sodium Lactate Market are:

ChemFrog

Sigma-Aldrich

AN PharmaTech

Angene Chemical

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Sodium Lactate By Functions:

Food Additives, Preservative And Flavour Enhancer

Humectants And Moisturizers

PH Regulator And Acidity Regulator

Antioxidants

Emulsifier

Bulking Agent

Sodium Lactate By End Use:

Food Production

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other (Including Agriculture/Animal Feed)

Sodium Lactate By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Sodium Lactate Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Sodium Lactate Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Sodium Lactate Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Sodium Lactate Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Sodium Lactate Market Analysis By Functions

Chapter 6 Sodium Lactate Market Analysis By End Use

Chapter 7 Sodium Lactate Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Sodium Lactate Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Sodium Lactate Industry

