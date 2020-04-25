Oilfield Chemicals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Oilfield Chemicals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Oilfield chemicals are chemicals which are employed in exploration and processing of gas and oil field at various stages. Oilfield chemicals are imperative for oil and gas industry to meet the stringent timelines and overcome many environmental issues. Organic chemicals and solvents, inorganic salts, transition metal compounds, water-soluble and oil-soluble polymers, and surfactants are the common oilfield chemicals used by the industry. These chemicals control the bacterial growth, corrosion, and foam & wax formation in oils and gases.

Drilling technology is leading the market to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Oilfield chemicals products such as specialty chemicals and commodity chemicals will drive the market growth. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) products and drilling fluid additives are the major applications in the oilfield chemicals market.

Global oilfield chemicals market is expected to grow owing to new wells discovery in countries like China, Poland, etc.; growth in drilling activities and stimulated production rates. Currently, North America dominates the oilfield chemicals industry. Asia Pacific will anticipate as a potential market owing to strong growth in drilling and cementing operations. In next few years, MEA is expected to be the greatest market as this region is exploring new oil wells and empowering in transformation of old oil wells.

The leading companies in this industry are:

Akzonobel NV

AMCOL International

Ashland Incorporated

Baker Hughes

BASF SE

Capitol Aggregates

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant International

Chevron Philips

Croda International

Champion Technologies

Dow Chemicals

DuPont

Emery Oleochemicals

Halliburton

Nalco Holding

Praxair Incorporated

Rhodia SA

Schlumberger Limited

Stepan Company

Smith International

Others

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Oilfield Chemicals By Technology:

Drilling Technologies

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Well Stimulation Technologies

Others

Oilfield Chemicals By Products:

Specialty Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

Gases

Polymers

Others

Oilfield Chemicals By Applications:

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Products

Drilling Fluid Additives

Cement Additives

Stimulation Fluid Additives

Production Chemicals

Workover And Completion Fluid Additives

Others

Oilfield Chemicals By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Oilfield Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Oilfield Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 7 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Oilfield Chemicals Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Oilfield Chemicals Industry

