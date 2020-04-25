Oilfield Chemicals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Oilfield Chemicals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Oilfield chemicals are chemicals which are employed in exploration and processing of gas and oil field at various stages. Oilfield chemicals are imperative for oil and gas industry to meet the stringent timelines and overcome many environmental issues. Organic chemicals and solvents, inorganic salts, transition metal compounds, water-soluble and oil-soluble polymers, and surfactants are the common oilfield chemicals used by the industry. These chemicals control the bacterial growth, corrosion, and foam & wax formation in oils and gases.
Drilling technology is leading the market to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Oilfield chemicals products such as specialty chemicals and commodity chemicals will drive the market growth. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) products and drilling fluid additives are the major applications in the oilfield chemicals market.
Global oilfield chemicals market is expected to grow owing to new wells discovery in countries like China, Poland, etc.; growth in drilling activities and stimulated production rates. Currently, North America dominates the oilfield chemicals industry. Asia Pacific will anticipate as a potential market owing to strong growth in drilling and cementing operations. In next few years, MEA is expected to be the greatest market as this region is exploring new oil wells and empowering in transformation of old oil wells.
The leading companies in this industry are:
- Akzonobel NV
- AMCOL International
- Ashland Incorporated
- Baker Hughes
- BASF SE
- Capitol Aggregates
- Chemtura Corporation
- Clariant International
- Chevron Philips
- Croda International
- Champion Technologies
- Dow Chemicals
- DuPont
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Halliburton
- Nalco Holding
- Praxair Incorporated
- Rhodia SA
- Schlumberger Limited
- Stepan Company
- Smith International
- Others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Oilfield Chemicals By Technology:
- Drilling Technologies
- Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
- Well Stimulation Technologies
- Others
Oilfield Chemicals By Products:
- Specialty Chemicals
- Commodity Chemicals
- Gases
- Polymers
- Others
Oilfield Chemicals By Applications:
- Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Products
- Drilling Fluid Additives
- Cement Additives
- Stimulation Fluid Additives
- Production Chemicals
- Workover And Completion Fluid Additives
- Others
Oilfield Chemicals By Geography:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- MEA
The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –
Chapter 1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Oilfield Chemicals Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Oilfield Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 7 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Oilfield Chemicals Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Oilfield Chemicals Industry
