Fast Food Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Fast Food industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Fast food is categorized as a quick and easy to serve food. It includes burgers, sandwiches, hotdogs, burritos, salads, pizzas, pastas, wraps / rolls and many more. Fast food industry (Quick Service Restaurants – QSR) is widely spread around the globe. At quick service restaurants, affordable food is served in less time through self-service or table service. Customization has resulted in various options such as drive-thru, fast casual restaurants and catering trucks, stands, kiosks etc.

Burgers, sandwiches, and chicken products is the major segment of the fast food industry. Trending offers and consistent taste drives the growth of these products. Mexican, Italian, Chinese, and Indian fast food cuisines are famous worldwide. Fast food market report segments the fast food market based on the product types such as burgers/ sandwiches/hotdogs, Italian (pizza/pasta etc.), Asian, Mexican and Latin American and others and by restaurant types as chained quick service restaurants and un-chained restaurants.

The global fast food market is segmented across major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (including South Africa and Middle East). North America and Europe are the leading market for fast food chains. Fast food industry is very region, culture and target customer specific. Localization of taste, products, services, retail format and pricing ensures profitability for the players of the fast food industry. The fast food market works on thin margins and high volume therefore, the increasing rental or purchasing costs of the outlet property is a concerning issue for this industry.

The global fast food market is anticipated to undergo rapid changes over the forecast period due to the changing eating patterns and changing lifestyle in the emerging countries.

The key players profiled in this report are:

Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Burger King Worldwide, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Wendy’s International Inc.

McDonald’s Corporation

Doctor’s Associates Inc.

Panera Bread

Papa John’s

Others

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Fast Food by Product Types:

Burgers /Sandwiches/Hotdogs

Italian Food (Pizza/Pasta Etc.)

Asian Fast Food

Mexican And Latin American

Others

Fast Food by Restaurants Types:

Chained Quick Service Market

Un-Chained Quick Service Market

Fast Food by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Global Fast Food Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Fast Food Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fast Food Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fast Food Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fast Food Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Fast Food Market Analysis By Restaurants Types

Chapter 7 Fast Food Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Fast Food Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Fast Food Industry

