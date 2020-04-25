Biostimulants Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Biostimulants industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Biostimulants are biological material which are used to enhance the plant growth when applied to the soil. They help in modifying the environment to fuel existing bacteria capable of bioremediation. These are natural substances, which comprise modified composites applied to soil and plants. This is essential to prevent and improve the crop’s physiological processes. They boost the overall growth of the plants by improving yields, crop quality and strength. They are applied to crops in limited quantity in amalgamation with other fertilizers and plant inputs.

Biostimulant industry is segmented as acid-based or extract-based biostimulants. Acid-based biostimulants are classified as humic acid, fulvic acid, amino acids, and others. Extract-based are classified as seaweed-based biostimulants, plant extract-based biostimulants and others. Amongst these, ingredients, acid-based biostimulants acquire the major market of this industry owing to the easy access of raw materials and efficiency in crop improvement. In this report, the biostimulant market is segmented in terms of crop types and application types. Row crops and fruits & vegetable segment cover the major market of the biostimulant industry. Foliar are the prime application type in this market.

The biostimulant industry is rapidly growing even being at initial stage of growth. This growth is derived from the fertilizer companies and from increasing awareness for crop protection.

Leading companies in the biostimulant sector are:

Biostadt India Limited

Valagro S.p.A

Arysta LifeScience Corporation

Koppert B.V.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biostimulants By Crop Types:

Row Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Others

Biostimulants By Ingredients:

Acid-Based Biostimulants Humic Acid Fulvic Acid Amino Acid Other Acids

Extract-Based Biostimulants Seaweed Extracts Plant Extracts Others

Others

Biostimulants By Applications Types:

Foliar

Soil

Seed

Biostimulants By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The Global Biostimulants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Biostimulants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biostimulants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biostimulants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biostimulants Market Analysis By Crop Types

Chapter 6 Biostimulants Market Analysis By Ingredients

Chapter 7 Biostimulants Market Analysis By Applications Types

Chapter 8 Biostimulants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Biostimulants Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Biostimulants Industry

