Plastic Additives Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Plastic Additives industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Plastic additives are organic or inorganic polymers added to the polymeric compound to make them useful and render specific properties. They are added to polymer during reaction process of plastic production. These additives improve the strength to weight ratio, durability, shine, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, cost effectiveness, durability and heat sensitivity of the plastic.

Segmented by plastic types, commodity plastics acquire the major plastic additives market. Flame retardant is the prime application of plastic additives followed by plasticizers. Plastic additives are applicable in sector such as packaging, construction, consumer good, automotive, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and sports among others. Major application area of plastic additives is packaging sector. By functions, these additives are classified as property extender, property modifiers, processing aid and property stabilizers.

Asia Pacific is the leading market for plastic additives followed by North America. Increasing population, rising disposable income and rapid urbanization and industrialization are the driver for the growth of plastic additives industry in Asia Pacific market.

Key companies included in this market are:

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Lanxess AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant AG

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Zeon Chemicals

Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc.

Others

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Plastic Additives By Plastic Types:

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

High Performance Plastics

Plastic Additives By Applications:

Plasticizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Antimicrobials / Biostabilisers

Antioxidants

UV, Heat and Light Stabilizers

Others

Plastic Additives By Applications Areas:

Packaging

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Automobile

Others

Plastic Additives By Functions:

Property Extender

Property Modifier

Processing Aids

Property Stabilizer

Plastic Additives By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

