Plastic Additives Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Plastic Additives industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Plastic additives are organic or inorganic polymers added to the polymeric compound to make them useful and render specific properties. They are added to polymer during reaction process of plastic production. These additives improve the strength to weight ratio, durability, shine, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, cost effectiveness, durability and heat sensitivity of the plastic.
Segmented by plastic types, commodity plastics acquire the major plastic additives market. Flame retardant is the prime application of plastic additives followed by plasticizers. Plastic additives are applicable in sector such as packaging, construction, consumer good, automotive, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and sports among others. Major application area of plastic additives is packaging sector. By functions, these additives are classified as property extender, property modifiers, processing aid and property stabilizers.
Asia Pacific is the leading market for plastic additives followed by North America. Increasing population, rising disposable income and rapid urbanization and industrialization are the driver for the growth of plastic additives industry in Asia Pacific market.
Browse the complete Global Plastic Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/110-plastic-additives-market-research-report
Key companies included in this market are:
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kaneka Corporation
- Albemarle Corporation
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Lanxess AG
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Chemtura Corporation
- Clariant AG
- Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Zeon Chemicals
- Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc.
- Others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Plastic Additives By Plastic Types:
- Commodity Plastics
- Engineering Plastics
- High Performance Plastics
Plastic Additives By Applications:
- Plasticizers
- Flame Retardants
- Impact Modifiers
- Antimicrobials / Biostabilisers
- Antioxidants
- UV, Heat and Light Stabilizers
- Others
Plastic Additives By Applications Areas:
- Packaging
- Construction
- Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Goods
- Automobile
- Others
Plastic Additives By Functions:
- Property Extender
- Property Modifier
- Processing Aids
- Property Stabilizer
Plastic Additives By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
Download Free Sample Report of Global Plastic Additives Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-110
The Global Plastic Additives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –
Chapter 1 Plastic Additives Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Plastic Additives Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Plastic Additives Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Plastic Additives Market Analysis By Plastic Types
Chapter 6 Plastic Additives Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Plastic Additives Market Analysis By Applications Areas
Chapter 8 Plastic Additives Market Analysis By Functions
Chapter 9 Plastic Additives Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Plastic Additives Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Plastic Additives Industry
Purchase the complete Global Plastic Additives Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-110
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Glass Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Specialty Feed Additives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/