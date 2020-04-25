Automotive Paints Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Automotive Paints industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Automotive paints are a multilayer coating system aiding in enhancing the look of the automobiles as well as protecting it against sunlight, oxidation, corrosion and scratches. The layers include a primer (as protector and leveler), a basecoat (has visual properties) and the final clearcoat (to resist abrasion). Automotive paints are composed of pigments, solvents, resins, and various additives. The pigment is responsible for the colour of the paints, solvents makes the paint easy to apply ,resins help it in drying and chemical additives to eliminate the flaws and defects that used to plague the finishes on automobiles.

Paints chemists have worked over the years to bring more durable and environment friendly (i.e. low VOC’s) paints – from solvent-based paints to water-borne paints. Similarly work has been done to minimize wastage in paints application techniques from air spray gun, high volume low pressure guns (HVLP), airless spray guns, electrostatic spraying to power coating and UV-cured coatings.

This report is segmented based on coating types, textures, vehicles, technologies techniques and geography. Primer and clearcoat were the major coating consumed by the automobile industry. Solid and Metallic paints are the most used textures by the industry. Passenger vehicle are the prime segment demand by the customers and produced by the industry. Water-borne paints are replacing solvent-borne paints.

Some of the major players operating in the automotive paints market include:

AkzoNobel NV

Arkema SA

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Beckers Group

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Clariant International Ltd.

Deft Incorporated

Eastman Chemical Company

Jotun

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Lord Corporation

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Asian Paints Pvt. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Sherwin-Williams Company

Solvay Group of Companies

Valspar Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Automotive Paints By Coating:

Primer

Electrocoat

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Others

Automotive Paints By Texture:

Metallic Paints

Solid Paints

Pearlescent Paintss

Matte Finishes

Special Paints

Automotive Paints By Vehicle:

HCV

SCV

Passenger Cars

Automotive Paints By Technologies:

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Powder Coating

Automotive Paints By Coating Techniques:

Air Spray Gun

High Volume Low Pressure Guns (HVLP)

Airless Spray Guns

Electrostatic Spraying

Power Coating

UV-Cured Coatings

Automotive Paints By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

