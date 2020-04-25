Polymer Additives Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Polymer Additives industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Additives are minor components that modify the properties of the polymer giving it strength, durability and heat sensitivity. Additives are selected based on the types of polymers or polymer additive applications. This leads to developing value-added products with improved durability as well as other advantages. Plastics are the major submarket of polymer additives. Polymer additives are important as packaging materials. The ability to modify polymers by using additives has allowed the packaging industry to produce better and stronger materials such as films, molded containers, and cushioning.
There are different types of polymer additives such as plasticizers, stabilizers, processing aids, antibacterial additives, anti-static, blowing agents, fillers, coupling agents, desiccants, color-changing additives, and many others. These types of additives have specific characteristics that meet the demands of the integrated industries. Polymer additives applications market comprise of automotive, caps and closures, film production, foamed polymers, injection molding, wood-plastic composites, liquid color, rubber, polyolefins, PVC, styrenics, polyamides, biopolymers, printing inks, and thermal paper.
Anti-scratch, anti-fog, anti-static, mold release, plasticization, slip, torque release, UV protection, and WPC lubrication are some important technologies in the polymer additives market. Inexpensive plastic equipment and similar properties to that of metals equipment are driving the polymer additives market to grow in the next few years.
Geographically, this market is bifurcated by regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
Key players in polymer additives industry are:
- BASF
- Chemtura Corporation
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Bayer AG
- Clariant Ltd.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Lanxess AG
- Zeon Chemicals
- Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc.
- DOW Plastic Additives
SEGMENTATION IN REPORT:
Polymer Additives By Types:
- Plasticizer
- Antioxidants
- Heat Stabilizers
- Ultraviolet Stabilizers
- Flame Retardants
- Others
Polymer Additives By Ingredients:
- Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
- Ceramic Fiber
- Surfactants
- Bisphenol-A Diglycidyl Ether
- Others
Polymer Additives By Applications:
- Biopolymers
- Caps & Closures
- Film Production
- Packaging
- Injection Molding
- PVC & Vinyl Plastisols
- Automotive Plastics
- Others
Polymer Additives By Technology:
- Anti-Scratch
- Anti-Fog
- Mold Release
- Plasticization
- UV Protection
- Others
Polymer Additives By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
