Smart Fabrics Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Smart Fabrics industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Smart fabrics are materials, which enable digital and electronics components to be embedded in the fabrics. Smart fabrics are different from wearable devices as it emphasizes on seamless integration with electronic elements. This material can be classified into two main categories as classical electronic devices and electronics integrated directly into the textile substrates. Remarkable innovations include photovoltaic fabrics and illuminated fashion as solar-powered tents, canopy covers for parking lots, charging stations, awnings for solar shadings, sailboat sails, truck tarp, boat covers, LEDs embedded fabrics, smart bandages and others.

This report is segmented on the basis of applications, technologies and geography. Fashion & entertainment and sports & fitness sectors are the leading application market for smart fabrics industries. In addition, medical and military & protection are growing subsequently with the growing smart fabrics market demands. Nanofibers, conductive pressure-sensing fabrics and hybrid fabrics are the technologies used for the manufacturing and processing of smart fabrics

Miniaturization of electronics, developments in material science and fiber technologies are driving the growth of smart fabrics at high pace over the forecast period. Smart fabrics improve the performance and functionality of integrated textile sensors, switches, interconnects etc. Therefore, smart fabrics are expected to integrate and encapsulate capabilities like sensing, computing, and communication in the next few years.

Leading players in this industry are:

Interactive Wear AG

Milliken & Company Inc.

Outlast Technologies Inc.

Textronics Inc.

Fibertronic Ltd.

Intelligent Clothing Ltd.

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensatex Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

SEGMENTATION IN REPORT:

Smart Fabrics By Application In:

Fashion & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Medical

Military & Protection

Transportation

Architecture

Others

Smart Fabrics By Technology:

Nanofibers

Conductive Pressure-Sensing Fabrics

Hybrid Fabrics

Other

Smart Fabrics By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

