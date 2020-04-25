Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Point-Of-Care Diagnostics industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Drivers
- Increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases
- Government initiatives
- Technological advancements
- Rising number of infectious diseases in developing countries
Restraints
- High procedure costs
- Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the point-of-care diagnostics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The point-of-care diagnostics market has been segmented based on product such as glucose monitoring kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits (cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, hba1c testing kits, lipid testing kits), infectious disease testing kits (influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis c testing kits, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infection testing kits, respiratory infections testing kits and other infectious disease testing kits), coagulation monitoring kits (PT/INR testing kits, activated clotting time (ACT/APTT) testing kits), pregnancy & fertility testing kits (pregnancy testing kits, fertility testing kits), tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits and other POC testing kits. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each product has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.
Browse the complete Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/8004-point-of-care-diagnostics-market-report
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Alere Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Johnson & Johnson
- Nova Biomedical
- PTs Diagnostics
- Roche Diagnostics Limited
- Siemens AG
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of point-of-care diagnostics market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Product:
- Glucose Monitoring Kits
- Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
- Cardiac Markers
- Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Kits
- HBA1C Testing Kits
- LIPID Testing Kits
- Infectious Disease Testing Kits
- Influenza Testing Kits
- HIV Testing Kits
- Hepatitis C Testing Kits
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing Kits
- Tropical Diseases Testing Kits
- Healthcare-Associated Infection Testing Kits
- Respiratory Infections Testing Kits
- Other Infectious Disease Testing Kits
- Coagulation Monitoring Kits
- PT/INR Testing Kits
- Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Kits
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits
- Pregnancy Testing Kits
- Fertility Testing Kits
- Tumor/Cancer Markers
- Urinalysis Testing Kits
- Cholesterol Test Strips
- Hematology Testing Kits
- Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits
- Fecal Occult Testing Kits
- Other POC Testing Kits
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Prescription Mode:
- Prescription-Based Testing Kits
- OTC Testing Kits Market
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by End User:
- Professional Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals/Critical Care Settings
- Outpatient Healthcare Settings
- Ambulatory Care Settings
- Research Laboratories
- Home Care
- Others
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Download Free Sample Report of Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-8004
The Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By Prescription Mode
Chapter 7 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 8 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Industry
Purchase the complete Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-8004
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Molecular Diagnostics For Cancer Testing Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/