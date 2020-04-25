Streaming Analytics Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Streaming Analytics industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Drivers

Rising demand for instant action on business events

Emergence of IoT enabled technologies

Restraints

Complicated analytical workflow

Lack of awareness about streaming analytics

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the streaming analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Streaming Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Software AG

Informatica Corporation

Tibco Software

Impetus Technologies

Sqlstream

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of streaming analytics market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Type:

Software

Service Managed Services Professional Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Consulting Services



Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Application:

Fraud Detection

Sales and Marketing Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk Management

Network Management and Optimization

Location Intelligence

Operations Management

Others

Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Deployment Model:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Industry Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Others

Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Streaming Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Streaming Analytics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Streaming Analytics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Streaming Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model

Chapter 8 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Industry Verticals

Chapter 9 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Streaming Analytics Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Streaming Analytics Industry

