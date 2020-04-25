Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Drivers

Strict safety norms

Increasing health and safety awareness among consumers

Technological advancement

Restraints

Lack of standardization

High prices of tire pressure monitoring systems

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the tire pressure monitoring systems market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market with company profiles of key players such as:

Schrader Electronics

TRW Automotive

AVE technologies

Bartec USA LLC

General Electric

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of tire pressure monitoring systems market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Analysis by Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger Vehicle

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Analysis by Technology:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Analysis by Channel Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Industry

