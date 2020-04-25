3D Bioprinting Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the 3D Bioprinting industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Drivers
- Advancement in technology
- Increase in the percentage of aging population
- Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure
Restraints
- Lack of skilled workforce
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the 3D bioprinting market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global 3D Bioprinting market with company profiles of key players such as:
- 3D Systems
- 3Dynamics Systems
- Aspect Biosystems
- Bio3D Technologies
- BioBots
- CELLINK
- Cyfuse Biomedical
- Envision TEC
- Luxexcel Group BV
- Materialise NV
- Oceanz 3D printing & Additive Manufacturing
- Organovo
- Solidscape Inc.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- TeVido BioDevices
- Voxeljet AG
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of 3D bioprinting market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
3D Bioprinting Market Analysis by Technology:
- Magnetic Levitation 3D Bioprinting
- Inkjet Based 3D Bioprinting
- Syringe Based 3D Bioprinting
- Laser Based 3D Bioprinting
- Others
3D Bioprinting Market Analysis by Application:
- Medical
- Tissue And Organ Generation
- Medical Pills
- Prosthetics And Implants
- Dental
- Biosensors
- Personal Product Testing
- Bioinks
- Food And Animal Product
3D Bioprinting Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 3D Bioprinting Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 3D Bioprinting Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 3D Bioprinting Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 3D Bioprinting Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 3D Bioprinting Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 3D Bioprinting Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Bioprinting Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of 3D Bioprinting Industry
