Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Stereotactic Surgery Devices industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Drivers

Increasing incidences of brain tumors

Increasing demand of minimally invasive techniques

Absence of alternative treatment

Restraints

High initial setup cost

Presence of stringent regulatory environment

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the stereotactic surgery devices market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Stereotactic Surgery Devices market with company profiles of key players such as:

adeor Medical AG

Alliance Oncology

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc. (CIRS)

Elekta AB

IBA Proton therapy

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Micromar Indústria Comércio Ltda.

Modus Medical Devices

Monteris Medical

Raysearch Laboratories

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of stereotactic surgery devices market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Equipment Type:

The Gamma Knife

Line Accelerator (LINAC) Machines

Proton Beam

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Applications:

Brain Tumor Treatment

Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Others (Trigeminal Neuralgia)

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Stereotactic Surgery Devices Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Analysis By Equipment Type

Chapter 6 Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Stereotactic Surgery Devices Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Stereotactic Surgery Devices Industry

