IoT Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the IoT industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Drivers
- Growing demand for smartphones and other connecting devices
- Growing use of internet in china
- Rising trend of industrial automation
- Mainstream adoption of cloud computing
Restraints
- Complex network infrastructure of IoT
- High power consumption by connected devices
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the China IoT market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global IoT market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- China Mobile Ltd.
- China Telecom Corp. Ltd.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Xiaomi Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of China IoT market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Global IoT Market Analysis by Hardware:
- Processor
- Microcontroller (MCU)
- Application Processor
- Digital Signal Processor (DSP)
- Memory Device
- Logic Device
- Sensor
- Heart Rate Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Blood Glucose Sensor
- Blood Oxygen Sensor
- Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor
- Humidity Sensor
- Image Sensor
- Gas Sensor
- Ambient Light Sensor
- Flow Sensor
- Level Sensor
- Chemical Sensor
- Motion and Position Sensor
- Soil Humidity Sensor
- Soil Temperature Sensor
- Connectivity IC
- Ant+
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- ZigBee
- Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
- Ethernet
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Enocean
- Cellular Network
- Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART)
- Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module
- Thread
- Z-Wave
- Isa 100
Global IoT Market Analysis by Software:
- Real-Time Streaming Analytics
- Application and Network Security
- Data Management
- Remote Monitoring System
- Network Bandwidth Management
Global IoT Market Analysis by Platform:
- Device Management Platform
- Application Management Platform
- Network Management Platform
Global IoT Market Analysis by Services:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Global IoT Market Analysis by Applications:
- Consumer Electronics
- Activity Monitors
- Smart Watches
- Smart Glasses
- Wearable Cameras
- Smart TVs
- Refrigerators
- Washing Machines
- Other Products
- Building Automation
- Occupancy Sensors
- Daylight Sensors
- Smart Thermostats
- IP Cameras
- Smart Meters
- Smart Locks
- Smoke Detectors
- Lighting Control Actuators
- Industrial
- Industrial Motes
- Automotive & Transportation
- Healthcare
- Fitness & Heart Rate Monitors
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Blood Glucose Meters
- Continuous Glucose Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Automated External Defibrillators
- Programmable Syringe Pumps
- Wearable Injectors
- Multiparameter Monitors
- Retail
- Smart Beacons
- Oil & Gas
- Wireless Sensors
- Agriculture
- Wireless Sensors
- Other
Global IoT Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global IoT Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 IoT Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 IoT Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 IoT Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 IoT Market Analysis By Hardware
Chapter 6 IoT Market Analysis By Software
Chapter 7 IoT Market Analysis By Platform
Chapter 8 IoT Market Analysis By Services
Chapter 9 IoT Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 10 IoT Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of IoT Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of IoT Industry
