Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Drivers
- Increase in the number of new cancer cases
- Rising adoption of SPECT and PET Scans
- Increase in preference for radiation therapy for cancer treatment
- Developments in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals
Restraints
- Stringent regulatory policies
- Competition from conventional alternative diagnostic procedures
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Bayer Healthcare AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products
- GE Healthcare
- IBA Molecular Imaging
- Jubilant Pharma
- Mallinckrodt plc
- Medtronic plc
- Nordien, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Sigma Aldrich Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Product Type:
- Diagnostics
- SPECT Isotopes
- PET Isotopes
- Therapeutics
- Alpha Emitters
- Beta Emmiters
- Brachytherapy
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Applications:
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Thyroid
- Bone Metastasis
- Endocrine Tumors
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 6 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Industry
