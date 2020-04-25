Pediatric Vaccines Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Pediatric Vaccines industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Drivers

Rise in technological advancement

Increasing government and non-government funding for development of vaccine

Restraints

Rising costs of vaccines

Low accessibility to remote areas

Stringent regulation for approval of vaccines

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the pediatric vaccines market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Pediatric Vaccines market with company profiles of key players such as:

Novartis International AG

Medimmune, LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Emergent Bio solutions

Bharat Biotech

Baxter International

Bavarian Nordic

AlphaVax Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of pediatric vaccines market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Pediatric vaccines Market Analysis by Vaccines Type:

Live, Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated/Killed Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Subunit/Conjugate

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis By Diseases Type:

Diphtheria

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Influenza

Measles

Meningococcal

Mumps

Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (Hib)

Pertussis

Pneumococcal Disease

Polio

Rotavirus (Severe Diarrhea)

Rubella (German Measles)

Tetanus (Lockjaw)

Varicella (Chickenpox)

Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Pediatric Vaccines Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Pediatric Vaccines Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Pediatric Vaccines Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Pediatric Vaccines Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis By Vaccines Type

Chapter 6 Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis By Diseases Type

Chapter 7 Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Pediatric Vaccines Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Pediatric Vaccines Industry

