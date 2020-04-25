Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Consumer Electronics Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Consumer Electronics market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Consumer Electronics market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
Key Segments Covered
By Device Type
Consumer Electronics Device
Smartphone
Feature Phone
Tablet
Smart TVs
Other TVs
Set-top Box
Personal Computer
Digital Camcorder & Camera
Digital Media Adapter
DVR
Game Console
Printer
Other Consumer Electronic Device
By Wearable Device
Smart Accessory
Other Wearable Device
By Smart Home Device
Smart Kitchen Appliance
Security & HVAC System
Key Regions Covered
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
APEJ
Japan
MEA
Key Companies
Apple Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
HP Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
Sony Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Hitachi Ltd.
Khoninklijke Philips N.V.
