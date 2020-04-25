Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud Computing and others have transformed the way industries perform their business. Healthcare is among one of those industries which are slowly adopting to new way of operations or digitization. Availability of Big Data in healthcare, has led to requirement for analytics and increasing in funding are the factors for growth in healthcare analytics market.

Developing countries will still have difficulties in adopting early to new technologies, few of the key factors which restrict the early adoption of analytics in healthcare will include limited awareness of the technologies, lack of skills to implement the solutions, poor infrastructure and cyber threats. Whereas, these technologies come associated with number of opportunities such as easy recoding and maintenance, centralized database, increasing investments and others. These advancing technologies will bridge the gap between payers and providers.

Major Key Players:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation.

Health Catalyst

IBM

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc.

