According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘mHealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Services, Devices and End User, the global mhealth market was valued at US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 246,820.4 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global mhealth market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global mhealth market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The mhealth market is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

Major Key Players:

LifeWatch

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Masimo

AgaMatrix, Inc

The report studies established names and emerging startups in the industry, to give the flavor of the entire business canvas. Different case studies from industry experts and policymakers have been mentioned for a clear understanding of the Global MHealth Market. It also offers comprehensive information on the product or service portfolio. All these factors which are studied in this research report are predicted to propel the Global MHealth Market.

Finally, all aspects of the Global MHealth Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

