According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “IoT in Healthcare – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global IoT in healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 135.9 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2025, North America is expected to account for more than one-third of total IoT in healthcare revenue market share. The growth is majorly driven by enhanced IoT infrastructure in the region with better connectivity, availability of skilled professionals and rising incidences of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes etc.

The IoT in Healthcare market is experiencing a high growth and adoption rate from past few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for high adoption of IoT in Healthcare is the need to decrease costs related to healthcare facilities worldwide. Developing economies with high growth in population and decreasing prices for internet services are providing opportunities for the players operating in the global IoT in Healthcare market. Few of the player that are operating successfully in global IoT in Healthcare market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation and others. Few of the factors that might act as a hindrance in the growth of the IoT in Healthcare market are high costs associated to smart devices and IoT infrastructure, and security and privacy concerns related to theft of highly confidential and sensitive health data of the patients.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000180/

Major Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Siemen Healthcare GmbH

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

General Electric Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Verily Life Sciences LLC (Alphabet-Google)

A detailed outline of the Global IoT in Healthcare Market includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the Global IoT in Healthcare Market over the forecast period. This research report covers the market landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000180/

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global IoT in Healthcare Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Global IoT in Healthcare Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global IoT in Healthcare Market Forecast

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]